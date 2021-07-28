Michigan Medicine holding weekly virtual hiring events for patient attendants in August

Michigan Medicine is currently hiring for patient attendants in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine is currently hiring patient attendants at University of Michigan hospital.

The health system will be holding virtual hiring events on Mondays throughout the month of August from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The hiring events will be conducted by local staffing company Manpower, Inc. of SE Michigan.

According to the job posting, the position is ideal for those looking to gain skills in health care, for those with a background in patient care or for medical or nursing students seeking practical experience.

The available full- and part-time positions are for evening and night shifts. Weekend shifts are also required. Pay is up to $18.50 an hour.

Interested candidates can sign up here.