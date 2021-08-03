Here’s how you can celebrate ‘Buy Michigan Week’ all year in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Show off your Michigan pride by supporting the businesses that give Tree Town its spirit.

In late July, Michigan Governer Gretchen Whitmer announced that July 28 to August 4 was “Buy Michigan Week.” Michiganders are encouraged to support the Mitten State by spending their money locally to support their economies.

But why settle for one week when you can do it year-round through Ann Arbor’s diverse shops and businesses?

Here are 4 ways to celebrate “Buy Michigan Week” all year in A2:

1. Shop Michigan-made

Those wanting to fill their home with Mitten-inspired products can visit many Tree Town’ businesses. Stop by Michigan-based businesses Cherry Republic, Kilwin’s Chocolates, Avalon Cafe and Kitchen Ann Arbor and Bon Bon Bon to stock up on chocolates, caramel, cherries, wine, sauces, ice cream, bread and baked goods.

Spruce up your home with illustrative tiles from Motawi Tileworks or regionally-made art from the Ann Arbor Art Center or Gutman Gallery.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a creamy slice from 24th Cheesecakerie, a scoop of ice cream from Blank Slate Creamery or a tray of baklava from Cravings Dessert Lounge in Ypsilanti.

2. Support local farmers

Take a quick trip to the Ann Arbor Farmers Market in Kerrytown between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays to shop for Michigan-grown produce.

Those on the west side of Tree Town can stop by their own Westside Farmers’ Market from 3-7 p.m. on Thursdays in the Zingerman’s Roadhouse parking lot.

If you can’t make it to the market, both Argus Farm Stop locations and The Produce Station work with regional farmers to offer a variety of farm-fresh produce, meats, fruits, baked goods and more.

3. Get Michigan swag

Represent the Mitten state with Michigan-themed goods from local shops. Pick up a Michigangster long-sleeved sweatshirt from Rock Paper Scissors, or a pack of Michigan postcards from Roeda Studio.

Those near Kerrytown can stop by Found, which also carries Mitten-theme goods like postcards, stickers, prints, mugs and pint glasses among other things.

Sports fans can adorn themselves in maize and blue University of Michigan-themed clothing from four M-Den locations around Ann Arbor.

4. Eat local

Here’s your excuse to get take out again. Many restaurants around Tree Town are locally owned or use locally sourced ingredients. Buy Michigan-made by supporting these entrepreneurial small businesses while getting something tasty in return.

For those trying to lose the Quarantine 15, boost your metabolism with a cup of coffee from one of Ann Arbor’s locally-owned coffee shops, like 19 Drips Coffee and Tea or Vertex Coffee Roasters.