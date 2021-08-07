Partly Cloudy icon
Ypsilanti woman trapped in Puerto Rico after airline cancels her flights

Samar Sarha has been stranded for days

Victor Williams, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

PUERTO RICO – What was supposed to be a relaxing getaway turned into an never ending nightmare for an Ypsilanti woman who is still not sure if she’s going to make it back home.

Samar Sarha and her daughter have been trapped in Puerto Rico for days. They’re unable to fly back home because Spirit Airlines continues to cancel thousands of flights due to “Operational issues and bad weather.”

“We were supposed to leave the island on the fourth,” Sarha said.

Sarha is now one of the many left stranded as a result. She said Spirit has cancelled on her four times.

“I’ve been trapped on the island between the airport and hotels, maxed all my credit cards and they are not doing anything, just giving our flights and cancelling it two or three hours later,” Sarha said.

Sarha said the worst part is that she has spent thousands trying to rebook ticket after ticket.

“I’ve spent over $3,000 and I have the receipts for all that,” Sarha said. “Besides financially and emotionally, it’s impacted me very very hard. So I will never ever chose Spirit again.”

Her next flight is scheduled for Sunday morning, but she is concerned that flight might also be canceled.

