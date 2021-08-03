Spirit Airlines blames weather, operational challenges for thousands of flight cancelations

Spirit airlines delays or cancels over 50 percent of flights for third straight day

DETROIT – As the nation sees a summer air travel surge, thousands of Spirit Airlines passengers are dealing with canceled flights.

The airline canceled more than a third of its flights on Monday (Aug. 2). It blamed weather and operational issues. Tuesday (Aug. 3) was the third day in a row that Spirit canceled or delayed flights.

“We are experiencing operational challenges in some areas of our network,” Spirit Airlines said in a statement.

The problem has stranded passengers and led to lost bags.

We are experiencing operational challenges in some areas of our network. Before going to the airport, check your email and current flight status here: https://t.co/yuPJDPxeNu. The fastest way to receive assistance is to visit our webchat: https://t.co/QnlZcUCMtk. pic.twitter.com/E176h8KHjN — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) August 2, 2021

Click here to check your flight status with Spirit Airlines.

Flight Aware tracks the daily cancellation statistics and that information is available here.