ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Join author and humorist David Sedaris at the Michigan Theater on Tuesday, December 7.

Known for his wit and self-deprecating humor, Sedaris has authored several New York Times best-selling books, essays, plays, articles and recordings.

Tickets to his latest show, “An Evening with David Sedaris,” are currently on pre-sale for Michigan Theater subscribers. Tickets open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Buy tickets through Ticketmaster.