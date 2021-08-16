Here’s where to find bubble tea in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – There’s no question that Tree Town has had a bubble tea boom over the past few years.

Popular with high school and university students, several bubble tea cafes featuring milk teas, jellies and boba can be found all over the city.

Here’s where to get some bubble tea in Ann Arbor:

SHARE TEA (310 S State St.)

Located near the Diag and Ann Arbor’s historic Nickels Arcade, Share Tea is open seven days a week from noon to 10 p.m. It offers a menu full of bubble tea staples like milk tea, pearl boba and grass jelly. Check out the menu here.

UNITEA (522 E. William St.)

As Tree Town’s newest bubble tea spot UniTea has taken over the space formerly used by Iorio’s Gelato. But don’t worry, you can still get your sweets fix. UniTea has different flavors of soft serve ice cream, bubble tea, coffee, egg waffles and taiyaki - a fish shaped waffle - stuffed with ice cream.

Ad

Our recommendation: Pandan coconut taiyaki with milk flavored ice cream.

BOBA TEA HOUSE (3780 Jackson Rd.)

Another new addition to the Ann Arbor bubble tea scene, Boba Tea House represents the city’s west side. Located along Jackson Road, it offers a menu ranging from coffee and milk tea to smoothies, fruit juice and yogurt drinks. See the menu here.

TEA NINJA (535 E. Liberty St.)

Facing Liberty Street, Tea Ninja carries both common bubble tea flavors as well as its own unique drinks, including 3Q Ninja Tea, chocolate oreo milk tea and jasmine honey tea. The downtown spot also carries slushes, Ninja Creme Brûlée drinks and desserts. Take a look.

SWEETING (1205 S. University Ave.)

With two Ann Arbor locations, Sweeting has an extensive menu with more than just bubble tea. Hong Kong desserts, smoothies, teas, mochi, taro balls and even chicken curry appear on the South University Menu. Sweeting’s second location in Briarwood Mall has a parred-down menu of drinks and snacks. See menus for both locations here.

Ad

QUICKLY BOBA CAFE (1220 S. University Ave.)

Like other spots in Tree Town, Quickly’s menu combines classic and unique flavors. Bubble tea purists can go with the standard black milk tea while those feeling adventurous can try green apple or pumpkin spice milk tea. Quickly Boba Cafe also serves flavored teas, slushies, smoothies, mochi waffles, coffee, egg puffs and other snacks.

DING TEA (607 E. William St.)

Part of a popular international brand, the Ding Tea Ann Arbor location had lines of patrons going out the door when it first opened in January 2020. Community members can try hot ginger longan tea, a Hokkaido coffee slush or the signature Monster drink made with special black boba.

Ad

Read: Ding Tea opens amidst bubble tea boom in Ann Arbor

COCO FRESH TEA & JUICE (1731 Plymouth Rd.)

Representing Ann Arbor’s northside, Coco Fresh is located near Booksweet and Cardamon Restaurant. Open from noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week, the bubble tea cafe is one of 4,500 locations of the internationally popular Taiwanese brand. Peep the menu here.

CHATIME (340 Maynard St.)

Close to Ann Arbor’s Nickels Arcade, Chatime has bubble tea, boba, coffee, teas, smoothies, milk teas, mousses, snacks and even fries. The Ann Arbor location is one of over 2,500 locations in 40 countries around the world.

Ad

Check out Chatime on Live in the D here.