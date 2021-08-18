Here are the Michigan football mask rules for fans going to the Big House this fall

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan has released its mask rules for football games at Michigan Stadium this fall.

As the number of COVID cases increases across Michigan, especially due to the delta variant, the university issued new guidance on mask wearing for upcoming athletic seasons.

Michigan football

Michigan football fans will be encouraged, but not required, to wear face coverings in outdoor areas, such as entry gates, the concourse and in the seating bowl.

Michigan Stadium will require fans to wear face coverings when inside restrooms and the M Den stores, regardless of vaccination status.

Fans must also wear masks when in an indoor area of the premium club spaces, unless they are actively eating or drinking. Once they are seated in an outdoor section of the club, fans will be allowed to remove their masks, though they are encouraged to continue wearing them.

When fans are in an indoor area or are transitioning to a suite and inside a suite, they must wear face coverings unless they’re actively eating or drinking.

Suite owners will be encouraged to keep windows open.

Capacities for home athletic events are not being limited or reduced at the University of Michigan.

Event staff workers will have to wear face coverings in all indoor ares of Michigan Stadium. Concession workers will have to wear masks whether they are inside or outside.

For non-football outdoor sports, face coverings are not currently required for fans, except in restrooms.

Indoor sports

Anyone inside a campus building or on campus transit is required to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status. This policy went into effect Aug. 11 and applies to the entire university in Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint.

The indoor face covering requirement includes all indoor spaces, including restrooms, locker rooms and press boxes.

Members of the event staff will be required to wear face coverings in all indoor areas.

Indoor venues include Cliff Keen Arena and Crisler Center.

U of M officials said the policy is subject to change, but they expect this version of it to last through the fall sports seasons. A final decision on winter sports rules will be made closer to the start of those seasons.