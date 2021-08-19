Pop culture convention coming to Ann Arbor this weekend

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A pop culture convention is bringing actors, horror icons, wrestling superstars, musicians, cosplayers and comic book authors to Ann Arbor this weekend.

From 5 p.m. on Friday through 5 p.m. on Sunday the Sheraton Ann Arbor will host the Astronomicon 4 convention and a plethora of pop culture fans.

Convention attendees can participate in trivia, live speed painting, cosplay contests, eating contests, seminars, a dance party and a pool party.

There will be panels and photo opportunities with special guests including Slipknot frontman Cory Taylor, wrestler Mick Foley, “Clerks” actor Jason Mewes and actor Shannon Elizabeth, among many others.

Astronomicon ticket holders will have access to the early release of the comic book “Haunted High-Ons: The Curse of The Green Book”, onsite video game tournaments, artists, free kids events and creations from special effects artist Rob Miller.

Here’s how convention pass prices break down:

Pass Price Friday $30 Saturday $35 Sunday $25 Weekend $70 VIP $200 Children’s (ages 6-12) $15 Children’s (age 3 and younger) Free

Find more information, a schedule of events and tickets online here.

Sheraton Ann Arbor is at 3200 Boardwalk Dr.