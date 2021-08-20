Ann Arbor holding ‘goat open house’ on Monday evening

ANN ARBOR – City of Ann Arbor staff will be holding a “goat open house” on Monday from 6-7 p.m. at Burr Oak Park.

The educational event will feature representatives from Twin Willow Ranch in Milan who will share information about the goatscaping projects around the city. For years, the city has used goats to help clear invasive vegetation, poison ivy and overgrowth in its parks and nature areas.

Now, participants will have a chance to see the goats up close -- and maybe even see them in action.

So far this summer, the goats have been deployed to Broadway Park, Gallup Park and Cobblestone Farm.

Watch WDIV’s Paula Tutman’s report on the goats:

Currently, they are being used to remove invasive honeysuckle and buckthorn from Burr Oak Park’s wooded area.

For more information about the program, visit the city’s Goats at Work website.

Burr Oak Park is located at 601 Burr Oak Drive.