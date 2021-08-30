Time is running out to claim winning lottery ticket purchased in Ann Arbor worth more than $200K

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Lottery announced today that the deadline to claim a ticket drawn on Sept. 2, 2020 is fast approaching.

The winning ticket for the $201,144 Fantasy 5 jackpot was purchased at Superior Market at 5700 Plymouth Road in Ann Arbor.

All five numbers drawn matched the winning ticket: 06-25-27-28-38.

Since Fantasy 5 tickets are only valid one year after their drawing date, the winner must claim the prize by 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 2.

To schedule an appointment to collect the prize at the Lottery headquarters in Lansing, the winner is asked to contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at 517-373-1237.

If the winning ticket is not claimed before it expires, the prize money will be transferred to Michigan’s School Aid Fund.

Here’s more information about the Fantasy 5 jackpot from Michigan Lottery:

“Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing.

“Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m.”