Partly Cloudy icon
81º
wdiv logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

All About Ann Arbor

Time is running out to claim winning lottery ticket purchased in Ann Arbor worth more than $200K

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Lottery, Michigan Lottery, Fantasy Five, Winning Ticket, Prize, Prize Money, Lansing, Superior Market, School Aid Fund, Winner, Winnings
Fantasy 5 logo.
Fantasy 5 logo. (Michigan Lottery)

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Lottery announced today that the deadline to claim a ticket drawn on Sept. 2, 2020 is fast approaching.

The winning ticket for the $201,144 Fantasy 5 jackpot was purchased at Superior Market at 5700 Plymouth Road in Ann Arbor.

All five numbers drawn matched the winning ticket: 06-25-27-28-38.

Since Fantasy 5 tickets are only valid one year after their drawing date, the winner must claim the prize by 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 2.

To schedule an appointment to collect the prize at the Lottery headquarters in Lansing, the winner is asked to contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at 517-373-1237.

If the winning ticket is not claimed before it expires, the prize money will be transferred to Michigan’s School Aid Fund.

Here’s more information about the Fantasy 5 jackpot from Michigan Lottery:

“Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing.

“Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m.”

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email