Ann Arbor Fire Department honoring 9/11 firefighters

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, September 11, the Ann Arbor Fire Department will honor the firefighters who died as a result of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

Beginning at 9:45 a.m., a ceremony will honor 343 New York City Fire Department firefighters in front of Fire Station 1.

The 9/11 attacks killed more than 2,600 people in and around the area of the World Trade Center in New York City. In addition to the first responders who died on Sept.11, 2001, former firefighters and first responders continue to be impacted by 9/11-related illnesses.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department ceremony is open to the public and is planned to last around 45 minutes, a release from the department said.

Those in need of more information can contact Fire Chief Mike Kennedy at mkennedy@a2gov.org.

Fire Station 1 is at 111 N. Fifth Ave between Ann Street and Huron Street.

