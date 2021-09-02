University Musical Society: All audience members must present proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan’s University Musical Society announced on Thursday new health and safety policies for attending indoor events.

All audiences will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test within three days of the performance. The rule will apply to all indoor events through December.

Additionally, all attendees must wear a face mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times during a performance regardless of vaccination status.

According to a UMS release, its staff are 100% vaccinated and all artists, front-of-house staff and volunteers must also show proof of vaccination.

“Over the past weeks, we have consulted with public health officials at the local, university, and state level, as well as with other arts leaders across the country,” UMS President Matthew VanBesien said in a statement. “After careful consideration, we have determined that the safest way for us to move forward with presenting live events is to require audiences to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend.

Ad

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation as active participants and partners in the health and safety measures that will allow us all to return to in-person performances that we have all missed during the past 18 months.”

Tickets will go on sale for upcoming UMS events on Sept. 9. That same day at 5 p.m., VanBesien will hold a virtual conversation with U-M’s Chief Health Officer, Preeti Malani, about the new healthy policies in place for the 2021-2022 season. Participants are invited to submit questions ahead of the event.

Tickets can be purchased at ums.org or by calling 734-764-2538.