New Standard cannabis dispensary opens in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – A new cannabis dispensary has opened nestled between Water Hill and Kerrytown at 811 N. Main St. in Ann Arbor.

New Standard Ann Arbor is the eighth provisioning center to open in Michigan under the New Standard name -- a cannabis startup founded in 2020.

The store opened on Friday and will be offering specials and promotions during opening weekend. According to a release, on Saturday, customers who show their Michigan football ticket will receive a Maize & Blue New Standard T-shirt and a free pre-roll, while supplies last. Specials and discounts will continue through Labor day.

As part of opening weekend, the shop will also be holding drawings for gift cards from local businesses. For every purchase made Sept. 3-6, guests will receive one raffle ticket to enter the drawing to win gift cards from The Gandy Dancer, BTB Burrito, Zingerman’s, Today Clothing, Detroit Cookie Co. and more.

“New Standard has had an incredible year of expanding retail operations across the state of Michigan,” New Standard CEO and co-founder Howard Luckoff said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be opening our eighth Michigan location in Ann Arbor.

Ad

“We’ve met many of our new neighbors as well as people from across the globe as they return for games and events in this amazing community.”

New Standard Ann Arbor offers in-store shopping and curbside pick up. (New Standard Ann Arbor)

New Standard Ann Arbor offers medical and adult use cannabis with a variety of products and accessories.

“Our team, along with the Stabb family, co-founders of New Standard Ann Arbor, bring years of cannabis and community experience together to create a thoughtful, curated, and comfortable approach for the cannabis connoisseur, first-time user, and everyone in between,” Luckoff said in a statement.

“New Standard is just that, setting a new standard for the cannabis experience. We can’t wait to share what our team has spent the last year perfecting across the state with the Ann Arbor community.”

“Everything about Ann Arbor is vibrant and bringing the New Standard in cannabis culture to this community is really special to us,” co-founder and University of Michigan alum Eric Stabb said in a statement. “Our team will also be ready for all of your tailgating needs during football Saturdays this year. This town, its residents, and those who travel here for game day give Ann Arbor special energy that’s part of its heart and soul.”

Ad

New Standard Ann Arbor features a parking lot for in-store customers and offers curbside pick up.

Later this month, New Standard will be hosting a Block Party featuring live music and food trucks.

“Each New Standard provisioning center carries a carefully curated mix of Michigan’s emerging cannabis harvest, along with a wide variety of the most popular and innovative forms of cannabis,” Luckoff said in a statement. “When we welcome customers into the New Standard facility, the product selection is supported by our warm, eclectic, comfortable, educational, and engaging environment.”