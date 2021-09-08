Booksweet partners with Black Men Read for free family event on Friday in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor’s newest bookstore is hosting a free Family Book Party on Friday with local nonprofit Black Men Read.

The event will take place from 7-8 p.m. at Booksweet in The Courtyard Shops at 1729 Plymouth Rd.

Black Men Read was founded by Yodit Mesfin Johnson and Nuola Akinde to celebrate Black men as community leaders and storytellers through engaging and fun family-friendly events.

Booksweet co-owner Truly Render said the event will be the first in what they hope will become a monthly series. Will Jones will be hosting the Friday event.

“The Booksweet tagline is ‘Your Community Bookshop,’” said Booksweet co-owners Render and Shaun Manning. “We live on the north side. Our kid goes to school with your kids. We’re your neighbors. Partners like Black Men Read are doing incredible equity work with neighbors in our community. We want to honor, celebrate, and support that work.”

At the book party, attendees can purchase a Black Men Read Book Box -- a subscription of curated boxes that are delivered to local families four times a year. Book box purchases help Black Men Read provide books and programming to families in the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti area and 100% of the proceeds from the boxes support BMR.

BMR reading recommendations will also be for sale and can be purchased for attendees themselves or as donations through the reading program.

Books purchased through the donations wish list will be distributed by Black Men Read to meet the current needs of school libraries, community centers, and shelters throughout Washtenaw County,” reads an event release.

For more information about Booksweet, visit www.shopbooksweet.com.

For more information about Black Men Read, visit www.bmrkids.org.