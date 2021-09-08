Family friendly ‘Art Fair of exercise’ set to happen in Ann Arbor October 2

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Flex your muscles at the inaugural Ann Arbor Family Fitness Festival.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, community members can gather to see local sports clubs, watch karate demos, try yoga, do a workout and learn about fitness conditioning programs.

The free event will be held outdoors from 8 a.m. to noon at Advantage Personal Training on Oak Valley Drive.

“It’s like the Art Fair of exercise,” said Advantage Personal Training owner Brian Sipotz in a release.

Around 20 fitness-related clubs and businesses will be at the event in support of healthy and active lifestyles in Ann Arbor.

“There’s something for everyone of every age,” Sipotz said “We hope that people will find their next favorite fitness community.”

More than $2,500-worth of prizes will be raffled off. Ann Arbor businesses Argus Farm Stop, Thrive Juicery and 19 Drips Coffee and Tea will be on hand with samples, the release said.

Those who register for the free festival will receive a T-shirt, early access to the event and do a welcome workout.

Attending businesses include Ann Arbor Track Club, Ann Arbor Running Company, Neurofitness Wellness, Reach Bodywork, Keith Hafner Karate, aUM Yoga, Ann Arbor Amateur Hockey Association, MedSport, Epic Races, Gym America, Ann Arbor Triathlon Club, Ann Arbor Rowing Club, Wheels in Motion, and Wolverine Pickleball.

Register at https://annarborfamilyfitnessfestival.com/

Advantage Personal Training is at 2121 Oak Valley Dr.