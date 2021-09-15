Michigan Athletics is looking for nonprofit groups to work concessions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – How would you like to help feed the largest U.S. crowd watching a football game on a fall Saturday?

University of Michigan concessions vendor Centerplate is looking for more nonprofit groups to work stands at Michigan Stadium.

Your group will earn between $45 and $100 per volunteer per game, in addition to 3% of the net concession sales and 100% of the tips.

All volunteers must be at least 16 years of age, and groups can expect to work anywhere between 9-10 hour shifts, depending on the event.

Free parking is provided for all nonprofit groups with a free shuttle to and from the stadium.

In addition to working football games, your group can also sign up to work at other university athletic venues based on availability.

For more information and to sign up your group to work, contact Jenny Fordyce by phone at 734-645-6411, or by email at Jenny.Fordyce@centerplate.com.

