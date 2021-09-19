Ann Arbor Fire Department responds to Saturday night house fire

An Ann Arbor Fire Department truck is parked outside the Forest Avenue Parking Structure, where wet drills are taking place on June 3, 2021. In the distance, more trainings are taking place at University Towers.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A downtown house fire is under investigation but is not considered suspicious, said Ann Arbor Fire Department.

At 8:02 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters received multiple calls about a fire at a two-story structure located on South Main Street, north of Pauline Boulevard.

Built in 1880, the house had “significant fire” on its first and second floors, which was made worse by hoarding conditions, AAFD said in a Facebook post.

Fire departments from Ann Arbor, Northfield, Pittsfield, Superior and Scio townships, and from the Saline area, were called to provide coverage around the city as AAFD dealt with the house fire. Staff from the Saline Area Fire Department were brought to the South Main Street address along with Ann Arbor Police Department, Huron Valley Ambulance and HART Huron Valley.

“The home had hoarding conditions adding to the fuel load and making the fire very challenging,” the Fire Department said.

Before AAFD arrived on the scene, bystanders had removed an occupant from the home, who was transported to the University of Michigan hospital with burn injuries.

Demolition of the structure is likely due to significant fire damage AAFD said.

Those with videos or pictures of the fire are asked to email fire@a2gov.org or send media via private message on Facebook.