City of Ann Arbor to discuss results of mobility study Thursday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – At 6 p.m. on Thursday, City of Ann Arbor staff will go over the results of the Lower Town Area Mobility Study and related recommendations.

Started in 2019, the study looked at Lower Town, a part of Ann Arbor including parts of North Division and Broadway streets, Maiden Lane, Long Shore Drive, part of Plymouth Road, Pontiac Trail between Maiden Lane and Dhu Varren Road, as well as part of Barton Drive.

Thursday’s meeting will be held online. Visit the event page for the Zoom link and access password. Residents can also join the meeting by phone.

Between December 2020 and January 2021, the city asked for input about travel through the study area.

Here’s a bit of what survey takers had to say:

52.6% took daily trips through Lower Town

53.6% traveled through Lower Town, but their trips didn’t start or end in the area

48.4% drove, 22.4% traveled by bike and 17.5% walked through Lower Town

Drivers found congestion, speeding and traffic signals timing to be the biggest issues in the area.

The top issues cyclists faced were the need for more infrastructure, speeding cars and obstacles in bike lanes.

Pedestrians took issue with the lack of sidewalks or accessible sidewalks, drivers not stopping at crosswalks and speeding cars

Find the full survey here.