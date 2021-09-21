Tune in as Ann Arbor City Council interviews next interim city administrator

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Tuesday, two candidates will compete for the position of Ann Arbor interim city administrator.

Peter Burchard and Milton Dohoney were selected on Monday, September 13, by Ann Arbor City Council to be interviewed by a panel of city council members.

Finalists for the position will be discussed on Monday, September 27, during a City Council special session.

Here’s the schedule:

4 p.m. - Peter Burchard

5:15 p.m. - Milton Dohoney

According to the city, Burchard provides executive coaching for elected officials and governments. Currently, he is a consultant for municipalities and was the city manager of Naperville, Illinois. He holds a Master of Public Administration and a Bachelor of Science in political science from Northern Illinois University.

Dohoney has served many roles including assistant city manager of Phoenix, Arizona; city manager and chief executive officer of Cincinnati, Ohio; chief administrative officer of Lexington Fayette Urban County Government, Kentucky; and deputy mayor of Louisville, Kentucky. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Indiana University Southeast and a Master of Science in personnel management from the University of Louisville.

Ad

Interviews will stream live at 4 p.m. on CTN. Watch here.