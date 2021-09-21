University of Michigan reports decreased COVID activity on Ann Arbor campus

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan officials reported decreased COVID-19 activity on campus in their weekly update on Tuesday.

Student cases are down compared to last week, and positivity rates for both those experiencing symptoms and asymptomatic individuals are on the decline.

Most new cases continue to be the connected social gatherings without masks, officials said.

U-M student cases now account for 22% of total cases in Washtenaw County, down from 30% one week ago.

COVID activity in the surrounding community has continued to remain stable throughout September, despite Washtenaw County being classified as an area with High Level of community transmission by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Occupancy at U-M’s Quarantine & Isolation housing is also down, currently standing at 13.5%, down from 23% last week.

Although COVID transmission has declined, the University Health Service has reported an uptick in strep and upper respiratory illness activity on campus. According to UHS, the COVID cases it diagnosed over the past week were either asymptomatic individuals or individuals experiencing mild illness.

A total of 517 cases have been identified on U-M’s campus since Aug. 21, with 230 of those cases having been reported in the past two weeks.

Vaccination rates continue to rise on campus, with 95% of students and faculty and 82% of staff reporting they are fully vaccinated. Vaccination against COVID is mandatory for all students, faculty and staff across all three U-M campuses, including Michigan Medicine.