‘Please hang up on any such calls’ says Ann Arbor Police Department

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Police Department is telling community members to be wary of callers impersonating police.

On Monday, the department posted on Facebook that residents have received calls from scammers alleging to be AAPD staff in order to obtain money.

“Just a reminder that NOBODY from the AAPD will ever contact you and ask you to pay for a ticket, or bond, or any other charge over the phone,” police said.

The AAPD post tells residents to hang up and ignore these calls.

Those unsure about calls they receive should call the Ann Arbor police desk any time at 734-794-6920.

Similar calls were brought to the attention of Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office earlier in September. Scammers claiming to be local law enforcement told their victims to wire money or purchase gift cards to pay for warrants.