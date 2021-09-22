Target concept store opens in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Less than a year after Urban Outfitters closed at 231 S. State St., Target has filled the space.
The concept store opened on Tuesday afternoon steps away from University of Michigan’s central campus and -- its main door underneath the iconic State Street Theatre marquee.
Target is calling the shop a “small-format college store,” offering a convenient shopping experience for U-M students and members of the Ann Arbor community.
Shoppers can visit 12,000-square-foot space to purchase groceries, fresh produce, health and hygiene products, home decor, apparel, U-M gear and more.
The store was packed with U-M students late Wednesday morning. They said it is filling a major need for students living on and near campus.
“The Target opening was really convenient for me because there isn’t really a grocery or convenient store that’s close and has a wide variety of food on campus,” said U-M student Isabella Shunyia. “We’ve been waiting for the opening. It’s under a 10 minute walk from my apartment so it’s really helpful.”
Freshman Isabella Minkin said she appreciates the convenience of the store, but having a one-stop-shop in walking distance from her dorm could become a danger to her budget.
“Having this here is definitely convenient but it’s also kind of dangerous because it’s easy to walk down, get a pint of ice cream, you know, get a ton of metal straws,” said Minkin. “Things I don’t necessarily need but want. So, it’s definitely going to be a challenge of how I’m going to have to manage my money.”
The store will be holding its official grand opening on Sunday.
The store also offers in-store pickup of orders placed online and employs approximately 30 team members.
This is Target’s third Ann Arbor location, with the first store opening in the area in 1990.