Target concept store opens in downtown Ann Arbor

An archway of balloons stands next to the produce section at the brand-new Target store in downtown Ann Arbor on Sept. 22, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – Less than a year after Urban Outfitters closed at 231 S. State St., Target has filled the space.

The concept store opened on Tuesday afternoon steps away from University of Michigan’s central campus and -- its main door underneath the iconic State Street Theatre marquee.

Target is calling the shop a “small-format college store,” offering a convenient shopping experience for U-M students and members of the Ann Arbor community.

Shoppers can visit 12,000-square-foot space to purchase groceries, fresh produce, health and hygiene products, home decor, apparel, U-M gear and more.

Produce for sale at Target on Ann Arbor's State Street. (Meredith Bruckner)

The store was packed with U-M students late Wednesday morning. They said it is filling a major need for students living on and near campus.

“The Target opening was really convenient for me because there isn’t really a grocery or convenient store that’s close and has a wide variety of food on campus,” said U-M student Isabella Shunyia. “We’ve been waiting for the opening. It’s under a 10 minute walk from my apartment so it’s really helpful.”

(L-R) University of Michigan students Isabella Shunyia, Isabella Minkin and Adriana Kalabat shop at Target on 231 S. State St. in Ann Arbor on Sept. 22, 2021. (Meredith Bruckner)

Freshman Isabella Minkin said she appreciates the convenience of the store, but having a one-stop-shop in walking distance from her dorm could become a danger to her budget.

“Having this here is definitely convenient but it’s also kind of dangerous because it’s easy to walk down, get a pint of ice cream, you know, get a ton of metal straws,” said Minkin. “Things I don’t necessarily need but want. So, it’s definitely going to be a challenge of how I’m going to have to manage my money.”

Target lands in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor selling dorm essentials and more. (Meredith Bruckner)

One-stop-shop: Shoppers can buy produce, home goods, medication and more at the new Target on State Street in Ann Arbor. (Meredith Bruckner)

The store will be holding its official grand opening on Sunday.

The store also offers in-store pickup of orders placed online and employs approximately 30 team members.

This is Target’s third Ann Arbor location, with the first store opening in the area in 1990.