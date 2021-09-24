Ann Arbor Police searching for suspect in home invasion, sexual assault

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department are investigating a home invasion that occurred at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday.

According to the report, the suspect entered the victim’s bedroom through an unlocked exterior door while she was sleeping. The suspect then got into the victim’s bed and proceeded to touch her inappropriately.

After the victim screamed, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident occurred on the 500 block of Lawrence Street in an off-campus neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steven Van Alstine with the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-630 or the Ann Arbor Police Tip line at 734-794-6939.