All About Ann Arbor

See which roads will be closed during today’s Wolverines home game

Heading to the game? Give yourself plenty of time

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, several streets around the Big House will be temporarily closed as the Michigan Wolverines take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Closures start three hours before game time at 3:30 p.m., except for the South Main Street closure, which begins one hour before.

All closures last until the end of the game, said a City of Ann Arbor notice.

Here’s which roads to avoid:

  • East Keech Street from South Main Street to Greene Street
  • The westbound right turn lane of East Stadium Boulevard (turning onto South Main Street), south of Michigan Stadium.
  • South Main Street will be closed to both local and through traffic from Stadium Boulevard to Pauline.
  • Access will be limited to parking permit holders on Greene Street from East Hoover to Keech streets

