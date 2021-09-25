See which roads will be closed during today’s Wolverines home game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, several streets around the Big House will be temporarily closed as the Michigan Wolverines take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Closures start three hours before game time at 3:30 p.m., except for the South Main Street closure, which begins one hour before.
All closures last until the end of the game, said a City of Ann Arbor notice.
Here’s which roads to avoid:
- East Keech Street from South Main Street to Greene Street
- The westbound right turn lane of East Stadium Boulevard (turning onto South Main Street), south of Michigan Stadium.
- South Main Street will be closed to both local and through traffic from Stadium Boulevard to Pauline.
- Access will be limited to parking permit holders on Greene Street from East Hoover to Keech streets
