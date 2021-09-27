‘A Thousand Ways’ performance returns to Ann Arbor this fall

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town community members and art fans have another chance to experience “A Thousand Ways.”

After successful performances in July, the Ann Arbor Summer Festival and University of Michigan Museum of Art are bringing back the popular connection-driven experience created by award-winning theatermakers 600 HIGHWAYMEN.

“A Thousand Ways” turns ticketholders into participants as strangers work together and create connections.

Tickets go on sale to students and A2SF and UMMA donors at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4. Tickets will be available to the public at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Students can buy tickets for $5. General public tickets cost $10. Participants can are not required to attend both experiences.

The experiences are recommended for ticketholders 16-years-old or older.

Here are the details:

A Thousand Ways (Part One): A Phone Call

Dates: Nov. 9 - 14

Runtime: 45–60 minutes

Ticket holders will call strangers from their own homes. Following a set of directives, participants will create a portrait of themselves and learn about the simplicity of an unseen voice, the experience page said.

Learn more about Part One here.

A Thousand Ways (Part Two): An Encounter

Dates: March 8 - April 24, 2022

Runtime: 45–60 minutes

Separated by glass, participants will meet face to face in person at the opposite ends of a table. Through working together and following a script, strangers will create a profound connection with each other, A2SF said in a release.

Face coverings are required.

Learn more about Part Two here.