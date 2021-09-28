Ann Arbor City Council votes to hire new interim city administrator

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor City Council voted unanimously to approve the hiring of Milton Dohoney as its new city administrator in a special session on Monday.

Dohoney was one of two remaining candidates for the position, and had been interviewed along with fellow candidate Peter Burchard by members of council during a recent special session. He will be the first Black city administrator voted to office since 1979.

Dohoney has served many roles including assistant city manager of Phoenix, Arizona; city manager and chief executive officer of Cincinnati, Ohio; chief administrative officer of Lexington Fayette Urban County Government, Kentucky; and deputy mayor of Louisville, Kentucky. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Indiana University Southeast and a Master of Science in personnel management from the University of Louisville.

Mayor Christopher Taylor and members of council spoke highly of Dohoney ahead of Monday’s vote.

Ad

“I am grateful to both candidates and I am particularly excited about the prospect of serving with and learning from Mr. Dohoney, a gentleman of great expertise and obvious skill,” said Taylor. “His reputation precedes him and his reputation makes way because he is a true and consummate professional.”

Councilmember Travis Radina (D-Ward 3) said Dohoney represents “exactly what we need at this moment in our city” and said his experience and background are “unquestioned.”

He also spoke highly of Dohoney’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion work.

Councilmember Kathy Griswold (D-Ward 2) said she believes Dohoney has demonstrated strong leadership and experience with leadership skills the city has struggled with, including metrics and empowering city staff.

In early August, former city administrator Tim Crawford resigned following a termination vote by council over racially insensitive comments he made to city employees.

Ad

Taylor will now work with city attorney Stephen Postema to finalize a contract with Dohoney with a start date yet to be announced.