Longtime Ann Arbor resident named finalist for new city attorney

Atleen Kaur is the finalist in the search for Ann Arbor's new city attorney.

ANN ARBOR – After reviewing 20 applicants, Ann Arbor City Council selected two candidates as finalists during a special meeting on Monday.

According to a city release, one of the finalists withdrew from consideration on Wednesday morning.

City Council will interview the remaining finalist, Atleen Kaur, on Oct. 6 during a public meeting. The video link for the meeting will be posted closer to the date on the city’s website.

Kaur has lived in Ann Arbor for 18 years and has extensive legal experience, including serving as the VP, general counsel and compliance officer at Yazaki North America for nine years. She also spent eight years at Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone.

Currently, Kaur works for ZF Group where she is assistant general counsel, lead counsel & compliance officer for the Global Electronics & ADAS Division.

Kaur holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University and a law degree from Columbia Law School. In 2008, she was awarded at Rising Star by Michigan Super Lawyers. She is currently a member of the American Bar Association and co-founded the South Asian Bar Association of Michigan, where she served as president from 2008-2010.

In 2008, she graduated from the Leadership Ann Arbor program and formerly served as a public member trustee of the city of Ann Arbor Retirement Systems.

In January, Ann Arbor’s longtime city attorney Stephen Postema announced plans to retire in 2022 after nearly two decades at the helm of the city’s legal department.