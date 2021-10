DTE crews work around the clock to restore power to Metro Detroit

ANN ARBOR – Downed power lines caused South Seventh Street between Madison and Pauline to close on Tuesday morning, according to the city of Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor Police Department officers are currently on the scene and DTE crews will soon be repairing the issue.

The city urges drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

For more updates and alerts, visit the city’s Road and Lane Closures site.