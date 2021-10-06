Enjoy animal encounters at this Halloween-themed event in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Leslie Science & Nature Center will host an outdoor, family-friendly event on Oct. 30.
“Animal Haunts: Nature’s Nightlife” will feature close encounters with LSNC’s nocturnal animal ambassadors, including owls, bats, spiders and more.
The event will have two start times at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to ensure proper distancing during indoor activities.
Tickets are $10 per person or $35 per family.
Other activities will include slimy, spooky science experiments, a scavenger hunt through the woods with prizes and a campfire.
Participants are encouraged to come in costume. Non-candy prizes will be handed out at each station, so attendees are also asked to bring a bag.
Masks will be required for all participants age two and up, regardless of vaccination status.
To register for the 5 p.m. start, click here.
To register for the 6:30 p.m. start, click here.
Leslie Science & Nature Center is located at 1831 Traver Road.