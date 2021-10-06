Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

Enjoy animal encounters at this Halloween-themed event in Ann Arbor

Family-friendly event set for Oct. 30

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Leslie Science & Nature Center, Ann Arbor Events, LSNC, Halloween, Spooky, Kid-Friendly, Family-Friendly, Family, Parents, Kids, Family Activity, Educational, Animals, Forest, Scavenger Hunt
An owl perches on a wooden fence.
An owl perches on a wooden fence. (Pexels)

ANN ARBOR – Leslie Science & Nature Center will host an outdoor, family-friendly event on Oct. 30.

“Animal Haunts: Nature’s Nightlife” will feature close encounters with LSNC’s nocturnal animal ambassadors, including owls, bats, spiders and more.

The event will have two start times at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to ensure proper distancing during indoor activities.

Tickets are $10 per person or $35 per family.

Other activities will include slimy, spooky science experiments, a scavenger hunt through the woods with prizes and a campfire.

Participants are encouraged to come in costume. Non-candy prizes will be handed out at each station, so attendees are also asked to bring a bag.

Masks will be required for all participants age two and up, regardless of vaccination status.

To register for the 5 p.m. start, click here.

To register for the 6:30 p.m. start, click here.

Leslie Science & Nature Center is located at 1831 Traver Road.

