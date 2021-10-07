Ann Arbor nonprofit to host scavenger hunt fundraiser in late October

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Compete to win during the inaugural Reuse Road Rally on Sunday, October 24.

Hosted by SCRAP Creative Reuse, the vehicular scavenger hunt will take teams all around Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti as they follow clues and snap photos. Participants will create their own reuse mascot and send pictures to SCRAP volunteers while moving through the game.

Extra points will be given to those playing in their Halloween costumes, the Ann Arbor nonprofit said.

The event starts at 1 p.m. with registration and mascot building. The rally kicks off at 2 p.m.

“We have been working hard to bring back education programs, workshops, and events in the safest way possible. We wanted this fundraiser to be safely enjoyed by small groups and families - a little competitive, a little creative, and extra FUN,” SCRAP Box director Claire Tyra said in a release.

Teams will compete for prizes including SCRAP gift cards, items from local businesses and the grand prize of $100 in SCRAP dollars and other items.

Tickets cost $30 per participating vehicle and can be bought on Eventbrite. Online registration for the event runs until Sunday, Oct. 17.

Funds raised through the road rally will go towards promoting SCRAP and its mission.

The Ann Arbor nonprofit had its funding impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but still manages to divert around 7,000 pounds of materials from the waste stream every month, it said.

SCRAP Creative Reuse is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays at 4567 Washtenaw Ave.