Drink guide: Here’s where you can pick up fall favorites in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Make fun of it all you want, but the pumpkin spice latte ushered in an era of fall-inspired drinks.

From hot cider to maple lattes, spiced seasonal drinks appear on cafe menus around this time every year. But if the king of fall beverages isn’t your thing, Tree Town cafes are whipping up creative ways to get you into the seasonal spirit.

Here’s our guide of fall flavors around Ann Arbor:

BLACK DIESEL COFFEE (1423 E. Stadium Blvd.)

Those looking for something cold on warm fall days can turn to Black Diesel for a maple cream cold brew. If that isn’t enough, try the dramatic and spooky-looking Burnt Marshmallow latte.

19 DRIPS (2263 W. Liberty St.)

The small, westside Ann Arbor cafe announced its list of fall beverages earlier in October on social media. It’s serving up pumpkin spice, maple syrup and salted caramel lattes and hot cider.

VERTEX COFFEE ROASTERS (1335 S. University Ave.)

Spice up your life with a Jack o’ Latte, made with pumpkin purée and spiced simple syrup, from the South University cafe. If that’s too spooky, the Vertex seasonal menu also features a maple brûlée latte.

M36 COFFEE ROASTERS (1101 S. University Ave.)

Score a bag of Autumn Spice coffee beans from the newest addition to the Ann Arbor coffee scene. Order online through the M36 website or check out the new cafe on South University Avenue.

CAHOOTS CAFE (206 E. Huron St.)

Enjoy a Basic Witch, pumpkin chai or fig and cardamon latte in Cahoots Cafe’s hidden outdoor space in the alley tucked away on East Huron Street.

ZINGERMAN’S COFFEE COMPANY (3723 Plaza Dr. Suite 5)

Grab a pumpkin spice latte, chaider (chai and cider) or cup of the Tree Town blend. According to the Roos Roast website, the coffee “is an homage to Autumn in Ann Arbor” and tastes of caramel, cocoa and stone fruit.

SWEETWATERS COFFEE & TEA

Stop in any one of the several Sweetwaters locations around Ann Arbor for a Great Pumpkin Latte or a Spice Caramel Apple, made with chai-spice cider, caramel and whipped cream.

Find a Sweetwaters at: 3393 Plymouth Rd, 123 W. Washington St, 2503 Jackson Ave, 407 N. 5th Ave, 604 E. Liberty St, 530 S. State St. Rm 1300,

Did I miss one? Let me know so it gets added to the list.