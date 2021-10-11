Ann Arbor Public Schools holding virtual job fair on Wednesday

Business man review his resume on his desk, laptop computer, calculator and cup of coffee,Seleted focus.

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools will be holding a job fair and interview day on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m.

The district is currently looking to hire for multiple positions, including preschool teachers and support personnel for all grade levels.

Like numerous school districts across Michigan, AAPS has been dealing with low staffing and continues to actively hire for the 2021-2022 school year.

Interested candidates must sign up by Tuesday at noon. After signing up by the deadline, candidates will be sent Zoom invitations for 15-minute virtual appointments.

Candidates are asked to dress appropriately for the interviews.

To see all current AAPS job postings and to apply, click here.