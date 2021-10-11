Partly Cloudy icon
Humane Society of Huron Valley hosting family friendly Muttster Mash

Preregistration is required

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Photo | Pixabay
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Have a howling good time at the Human Society of Huron Valley’s spooktacular Muttster Mash on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Ann Arbor area families can participate in activities throughout the animal shelter, play games, go trick or treating, take pictures with Happy the Hound and meet adoptable animals.

Halloween costumes are encouraged but HSHV asks that they not have flashing lights, large items or loud sounds for the sake of the animals.

The family-friendly activities are designed for children between ages 3-9 but all ages are welcome, the event website says.

Tickets can be purchased for time slots occurring every 15 minutes between 6-8 p.m. They cost $10 per child and adults can attend with their children for free. There is a limit of two adults per child.

Pre-registration is required as no tickets will be sold at the door. Find tickets here.

Face masks are required for all attendees, says the Muttster Mash website.

Humane Society of HuronValley is at 3100 Cherry Hill Rd.

