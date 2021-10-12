Here’s when boat rentals, river trips will end for the season in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – There are so many reasons to love fall.

The vibrant, changing leaves. Cider mills and doughnuts. Reunions with your favorite sweaters and light jackets. Pumpkins, Halloween and so much more.

But with fall also comes the end of trips on the Huron River.

Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation is encouraging everyone with an itch to still get out on the water to book reservations now since its Gallup Park Livery will be closing for the season on Oct. 24.

With the days getting cooler -- and sometimes a bit cloudier -- it’s the perfect time to head out on the water to get in some final paddles and soak in the beautiful fall colors.

Gallup Livery hours:

Monday, Thursday, Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those wanting to book river trips should do so online here.

Happy paddling!