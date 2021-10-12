Cloudy icon
72º
wdiv logo

All About Ann Arbor

Here’s when boat rentals, river trips will end for the season in Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Huron River, Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation, City of Ann Arbor, Gallup Park, Gallup Park Livery, Canoes, Kayaks, Recreation, Outdoors, Family-Friendly, Fall, Fall Colors, Nature, Washtenaw County, Reservations, River Trips
The Gallup Park canoe livery in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The Gallup Park canoe livery in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – There are so many reasons to love fall.

The vibrant, changing leaves. Cider mills and doughnuts. Reunions with your favorite sweaters and light jackets. Pumpkins, Halloween and so much more.

But with fall also comes the end of trips on the Huron River.

Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation is encouraging everyone with an itch to still get out on the water to book reservations now since its Gallup Park Livery will be closing for the season on Oct. 24.

With the days getting cooler -- and sometimes a bit cloudier -- it’s the perfect time to head out on the water to get in some final paddles and soak in the beautiful fall colors.

Gallup Livery hours:

  • Monday, Thursday, Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those wanting to book river trips should do so online here.

Happy paddling!

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email