Michigan Medicine, Food Gatherers raise 280,000 meals for local community in 18 months

Volunteers wait to accept donations for Michigan Medicine and Food Gatherer's food drive in December 2020.

ANN ARBOR – For the past year and a half, Michigan Medicine and Food Gatherers have partnered to hold community food and fund drives for Washtenaw County residents in need.

The most recent drive, which was launched before Labor Day, collected the equivalent of 38,466 meals in donated food and funds and 1,977 pounds of toiletries.

The food drive has been extended for another week. Donations can be dropped off in-person at U-M’s North Campus Research Complex loading dock -- the effort’s collection point since April 2020. Donations can also be made online.

Read: Ann Arbor’s Food Gatherers addresses record-breaking food insecurity during pandemic

In 18 months, the health system and food bank’s joint effort has raised 280,000 meals and collected 5,260 pounds of toiletries during four food drives with help from local community members.

Ad

“This extraordinary outpouring of generosity, from members of the U-M community and local residents, will have a direct impact on hunger, addressing food insecurity challenges faced by so many,” Tony Denton, senior vice president and chief operating officer for U-M Health said in a news release.

“The link between food and health, especially for growing children, is undeniable. Thank you to everyone who has participated to make a meaningful difference during these unprecedented times.”

Read: Michigan National Guard members pack boxes at Food Gatherers in Ann Arbor