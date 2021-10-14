Washtenaw County to offer rapid COVID testing at vaccination clinic on Saturday

FILE - In this Friday, March 20, 2020 file photo, a healthcare worker prepares to collect a sample to test for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing site at a community health center in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department will be adding rapid antigen COVID testing to its drive-thru vaccination clinic on Saturday.

The scheduled clinic will be held at the Health Department at 555 Towner St. in Ypsilanti from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both testing and vaccination are offered at no cost.

Individuals who get tested have the option to wait on site for 10 minutes or to receive a phone call with their results. Anyone ages two years and older may get tested and symptoms are not required.

“Local COVID transmission and activity remains high, and we know testing must be accessible,” Jimena Loveluck health officer with Washtenaw County Health Department said in a statement. “We are pleased to offer this rapid testing opportunity and as always, we encourage those eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they haven’t already.”

Testing is also scheduled for the following Saturday clinic on Oct. 23.

A Spanish language interpreter will be on site during clinic hours as well as an Arabic language interpreter from 1-3 p.m. Those needing interpretation in other languages can receive services over the phone.

The Health Department asks individuals to bring vaccination cards and identification to the clinic, if possible.

For more information about vaccination and testing clinics at the Health Department, click here.