Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater hosts late night showings of ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

It’s just a jump to the left

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Head down to the Michigan Theater to see what’s on the slab during two late-night showings of cult classic film “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

The historic Ann Arbor theater will show the 1975 musical comedy horror movie at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, and Friday, Oct. 29.

Audiences will follow Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon) as they meet Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), his creations, and a posse of other houseguests through choreographed dances and catchy musical numbers.

On Oct. 29, the Leather Medusas will perform a live shadow cast during the film, according to the Michigan Theater website.

Film fans are not allowed to bring rice, confetti, water guns, candles or lighters, whole rolls of toilet paper, hotdogs or prunes to the showings. Flashlights are ok, the theater said.

Buy tickets in advance online through the Michigan Theater website.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

