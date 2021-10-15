Man arrested for 1982 disappearance of baby girl in Ann Arbor

After nearly 40 years, there has been an arrest in the disappearance and presumed death of a baby girl from Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – After nearly 40 years, there’s been an arrest in the disappearance and presumed death of a baby girl in Ann Arbor.

Olisa Williams disappeared in 1982 and the case went cold, but detectives never stopped working it.

The cold case was renewed in 2011 after the original detective died. For decades, Isiah Williams had been a suspect. After new interviews, Ann Arbor Police Chief Michael Cox asked the Michigan Attorney General’s Office to take another look at the case.

“This mother has searched for her daughter for decades,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

“Hopefully, this prosecution will bring some justice and closure,” said Cox.

After decades searching and praying for answers, the man long suspected in Olisa’s disappearance has been arrested.

“Olisa has never been found and is presumed dead. We believe he killed baby Olisa as an act of abuse,” Nessel said.

Isiah Williams has a long history of domestic violence and was Olisa’s legal father. In 1982, prosecutors said he got into an argument with Olisa’s mom. After striking the woman, he took off with the infant. It was the last time Denise Frazier Daniel saw her daughter.

“Williams has told many different stories about Olisa’s whereabouts over the years and was held in contempt of court for his failure to provide information on her whereabouts,” Nessel said.

After a thorough review by the Attorney General’s Office and new interviews conducted by Ann Arbor police, Williams was taken into custody in Illinois.

“Ms. Frazier Daniel had spent decades in pursuit of justice for her child, and I hope today’s announcement is a small measure of comfort for her,” said Nessell.

Williams was arrested by Chicago police and is currently being held at Cook County Department of Corrections. The AG’s office working to extradite him back to Michigan.