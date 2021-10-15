Cloudy icon
Washtenaw Community College opens enrollment for winter semester

Classes begin on Jan. 10

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Washtenaw Community College campus in Ann Arbor. (Washtenaw Community College)

ANN ARBOR – Enrollment has opened for Washtenaw Community College’s Winter 2022 semester.

Classes begin on Jan. 10, with both in-person and online instruction available.

Students can choose from more than 130 programs of study at WCC, which aim to help them transfer to a four-year institution or directly enter the workforce.

Tuition is currently among the lowest both in the state of Michigan and nationwide, with an average full-time course load for an in-district student costing $2,280 annually.

Both current and prospective students can apply for enrollment at this time and register for classes at wccnet.edu/winter.

To provide flexibility for students, WCC is offering four start dates for the upcoming semester: Jan. 10, Feb. 1, Feb. 15 and March 3.

For sessions that start later on in the year, course work is completed at an accelerated place.

WCC has added brand-new associate degrees and certificate programs this year in the business, health, cybersecurity, arts, sports and entertainment and supply chain fields.

Schedule a virtual campus tour.

For more information, visit www.wccnet.edu.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

