Washtenaw Community College opens enrollment for winter semester

ANN ARBOR – Enrollment has opened for Washtenaw Community College’s Winter 2022 semester.

Classes begin on Jan. 10, with both in-person and online instruction available.

Students can choose from more than 130 programs of study at WCC, which aim to help them transfer to a four-year institution or directly enter the workforce.

Tuition is currently among the lowest both in the state of Michigan and nationwide, with an average full-time course load for an in-district student costing $2,280 annually.

Both current and prospective students can apply for enrollment at this time and register for classes at wccnet.edu/winter.

To provide flexibility for students, WCC is offering four start dates for the upcoming semester: Jan. 10, Feb. 1, Feb. 15 and March 3.

For sessions that start later on in the year, course work is completed at an accelerated place.

WCC has added brand-new associate degrees and certificate programs this year in the business, health, cybersecurity, arts, sports and entertainment and supply chain fields.

Schedule a virtual campus tour.

For more information, visit www.wccnet.edu.