Probility Ann Arbor Marathon returns on Sunday with spotlight on mental health

ANN ARBOR – The tenth Probility Ann Arbor Marathon will take place on Sunday in downtown Ann Arbor.

The race, typically held in March, was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 health concerns.

Each year, the race supports several local charities, and this year event organizer EPIC Races has partnered with the Rotary Club for what they’re calling a charity takeover.

“We are committing all our fundraising efforts to organizations that help and support mental health and/or issues associated with mental health, and play an active role in reducing the stigma around mental illness,” race director Eva Solomon said in a statement. “We are currently supporting 20 local charities and are all working together to stay true to our tagline to ‘E-Race the Stigma.’”

“We started this partnership with Epic Races at the end of 2019 when issues surrounding mental health were a huge problem,” Ann Arbor’s Rotary Club’s mental health district coordinator Collyer Smith said in a statement. “At that time, of course, we did not know what was coming. The coronavirus pandemic and the continued spread of illegal Fentanyl took a devastating toll on drug users. Drug overdoses soared to a record 93,000 last year, followed by a staggering increase in fatalities. It is important to increase awareness and to educate, and we hope to do what we can through this event.”

Charities participating in the event include Ozone House, Mood Lifters, the Corner Health Center and Lost Voices.

The race features a full marathon, half-marathon, and both a 10K and a 5K. The start and finish line is located on South 5th Street between Madison and Hill. All races begin at 8 a.m.

For more information and to register, visit www.annarbormarathon.com.