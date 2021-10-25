Toddler treated at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital after gunshot wound to the head

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 16-month-old boy is being treated in the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital emergency room after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head.

Just after 1 p.m. on Sunday Ann Arbor police received a 911 call from a residence on the 700 block of North Maple Road.

“I mean, 16 months old? I’m just in shock. I just don’t even know what to say,” said Casie Shannon, who lives around the corner from where the shooting happened.

“We live in such a safe neighborhood. I have two kids, 5 and 10. Like, it’s just right here and I’m just shocked. This is Ann Arbor. Like, it’s just a very very safe community,” said Shannon.

Officers intercepted the father of the victim as he made his way to the hospital with the child, police said in a release. Officers and firefighters then transported the toddler to the hospital where it was discovered he had a single gunshot wound to the head.

EMS crews were able to get the Baby to to U of M Mott Children’s ER where it’s still currently being treated.

“Thank God. I mean, there’s always hope. As a mother, I could want for nothing more. It’s tragic but thank God the child is still alive and if they’re at Michigan, at least we have a great health system here and my thoughts and prayers are with the whole family,” said Shannon.

The investigation is ongoing but there doesn’t appear to be any danger to the community currently, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Dawn Murphy of the Ann Arbor Police Department at (734) 794-6930 or through dmurphy@a2gov.org.

Tips can be called in through the police tip line at (734) 794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.