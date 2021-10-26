Cloudy icon
48º
wdiv logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

All About Ann Arbor

All clear given after suspicious package found near Ann Arbor shopping center

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Police Department, Police, FBI, ATF Detroit, Huron Village Shopping Center, Suspicious Package, News
Photo does not have a caption

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A suspicious package discovered at the Huron Village Shopping Center in Ann Arbor has been deemed harmless by police.

Around 1:15 p.m., Ann Arbor police asked residents to avoid the area near Washtenaw Avenue and Huron Parkway.

The area was evacuated and some businesses were closed during the investigation. Bomb-sniffing dogs and the FBI were called to investigate the package, which had been found at the AT&T store, police said.

By 3:11 p.m. the package was given the all clear and the area was reopened to traffic.

On social media, police thanked University of Michigan Division of Public Safety & Security, US Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms Detroit Field Division and Michigan State Police for their involvement.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email