All clear given after suspicious package found near Ann Arbor shopping center

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A suspicious package discovered at the Huron Village Shopping Center in Ann Arbor has been deemed harmless by police.

Around 1:15 p.m., Ann Arbor police asked residents to avoid the area near Washtenaw Avenue and Huron Parkway.

The area was evacuated and some businesses were closed during the investigation. Bomb-sniffing dogs and the FBI were called to investigate the package, which had been found at the AT&T store, police said.

By 3:11 p.m. the package was given the all clear and the area was reopened to traffic.

On social media, police thanked University of Michigan Division of Public Safety & Security, US Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms Detroit Field Division and Michigan State Police for their involvement.