Gov. Whitmer declares Rivalry Week Oct. 25-31 ahead of Michigan, MSU football game

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a June 22, 2021, COVID-19 briefing to announce the lifting of restrictions in Michigan.

ANN ARBOR – In honor of Saturday’s big game between the University of Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State University Spartans, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a Rivalry Week from Oct. 25-31.

A two-time MSU alumna, Whitmer said the annual rivalry game is one of the state’s highlights.

“Watching the Spartans and Wolverines battle for the Paul Bunyan trophy is one of our state’s greatest traditions,” said Gov. Whitmer said in a statement. “Whether you dress in green and white or root for the maize and blue, we can all agree that this has been an exciting year for football. Unfortunately, University of Michigan’s undefeated streak will come to an end this Saturday in The Woodshed. I can’t wait to cheer on the Spartans! Tuck Comin’. Go green!”

Read: Can Michigan football win through the air if Michigan State shuts down running game?

Ad

Although a loyal Spartans fan, Gov. Whitmer is a proud parent of two Wolverines.

Always wear your true colors on game day. pic.twitter.com/o5R57SebiZ — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) September 4, 2021

U-M alum Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II shared the same sentiment about the game, but said he’ll be rooting for the maize and blue.

“I am excited to watch the Wolverines continue their undefeated march towards the Big Ten Championship and beyond this Saturday,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. “Just like every year, this game is a great way for Michiganders to come together to acknowledge that the University of Michigan has the superior football program. It’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine! Go Blue!”

Read: No. 6 Michigan, No. 8 Michigan State meet with high stakes

The two undefeated teams will meet on Saturday at noon in East Lansing. It will be the 114th meeting between the Spartans and the Wolverines.

Ad

View the full proclamation here.