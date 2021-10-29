Ann Arbor Art Center announces lineup of winter workshops

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Center has announced its upcoming winter classes and workshops for people of all ages.

Ranging from $35-$280, classes at the Art Center are a great way to exercise your creativity and learn something new this season.

Classes range from one-day workshops to four-week classes and virtual workshops.

Here are some of the classes you can register for this winter:

All ages clay pumpkins

Date night on the wheel

Hammered metal bangles

Custom pie plate

Cozy cocoa mugs

Simple ring making

Clay ornaments

Block-printed holiday cards

Date night screen printing and more

All adult participants must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 at the front desk. All participants are required to wear a face mask that covers their nose and mouth.

To see what other classes will be offered and to register, click here.

The Ann Arbor Art Center is located at 117 W. Liberty St.

For more information about the Art Center, visit www.annarborartcenter.org.