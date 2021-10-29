City of Ann Arbor, U-M seek volunteers to provide parking input

ANN ARBOR – Parking in Ann Arbor can be confusing.

The city and University of Michigan’s School of Information are partnering to improve the city’s parking website and are seeking volunteers to participate in 30-minute interviews. The goal is to make sure drivers understand how parking works throughout the city and help people avoid getting those pesky tickets.

For instance, time allowances on street metered parking spaces vary depending on their location.

UMSI CUTgroup students will be conducting the interview sessions. According to the student group’s philosophy, “If it doesn’t work for you, then it doesn’t work.”

Interviews will be held in-person at City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 9 between 4-8 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their preferred tech device along, whether that be a smartphone, tablet or laptop.

Larcom City Hall is located at 301 E. Huron St.

To sign up, click here.

For more information about parking in Ann Arbor, visit the city’s parking website.