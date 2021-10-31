Celebrate National Sandwich Day with these four sandwich spots in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Wednesday is National Sandwich Day and we’re here to help you celebrate.

Sandwiches have been around for a long time but it wasn’t until the 18th century that the lunchtime favorite got its name.

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, John Montague, the 4th Earl of Sandwich (yes, that’s a real title and place), ordered what we now consider a sandwich while gambling. He didn’t want to get up from the table and asked to be brought slices of meat and bread. Et voilà, the sandwich was born!

While the tale is very likely to be apocryphal, the fact that Tree Town has dozens of places to get a good sandwich isn’t.

Here are 4 of our favorites:

1. ZINGERMAN’S DELICATESSEN (422 Detroit St.)

It’s not a proper Tree Town sandwich list without Zingerman’s. Known for its Reubens, the Ann Arbor staple sandwich spot was visited by Steve Goode on his fundraising “Great American Deli Schlep” back in June and by former President Barack Obama in 2014.

Ad

It boasts a menu of mountainous sandwiches with fun names like Tarb’s Tenacious Tenure and Lisa C.’s Boisterous Brisket. Take a look here.

2. MOONWINKS CAFE (5151 Plymouth Rd.)

Removed from the hustle and bustle of busy Ann Arbor, MoonWinks Café is tucked away in Dixboro (but it has an Ann Arbor address so it counts!)

It serves freshly-made sandwiches, including a turkey Reuben and chicken pesto sammies, with chips and a pickle. But there’s more than meat on the menu. Veggie lovers have their choice of the Banh Mi or Very Veggie. See the menu here.

Ad

3. THE SONGBIRD CAFE (2707 Plymouth Rd.)

Serving up soups, cafe drinks, pastries and sandwiches, the northside eatery has lunchtime classics like a BLT and grilled cheese along with creative combinations including the Pistachio Turkey and California Roll Sammie. Here’s the menu.

Tip: Try different soup and sandwich combinations with Songbird’s weekday lunch special.

4. AMER’S DELICATESSEN (314 S. State St.)

Nestled in downtown Ann Arbor since 1989, Amer’s has over 65 sandwiches on its menu. Whether you like turkey, pastrami, corned beef, tuna, lox, salami, or a club sandwich, Amer’s has something for you to sink your teeth into. Check out the menu here.