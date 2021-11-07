50º
Leslie Park Golf Course to host 2021 Chili Open tournament

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Teams of two will go head to head with other Ann Arbor area golfers during the 2021 Chili Open on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Hosted at the Leslie Park Golf Course clubhouse on Traver Road, the tournament includes 18 holes of golf, prizes, a continental breakfast, chili and chili dogs.

The event will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration is required and costs $60. Pairs can register on the City of Ann Arbor website until Friday, Nov. 19

Those in need of more information should call 734-794-6245.

Leslie Park Golf Course is at 2120 Traver Road.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

