No. 9 Michigan bounces back with win over Indiana at Big House

Michigan improves to 8-1 on season

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 06: Hassan Haskins #25 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates a first half touchdown with Luke Schoonmaker #86 and Carter Selzer #89 while playing the Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines took care of business against the Indiana Hoosiers under the lights at the Big House on Saturday night.

No. 9 Michigan led for the entire game, pulling away in the second half with running back Hassan Haskins generating most of the action for the Wolverines offense, racking up more than 160 yards on the ground. Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker caught two touchdowns.

The final score was 29-7.

Michigan improves to 8-1 on the season, and Indiana falls to 2-7. Michigan lost its first game of the season last week against Michigan State.

Next up: Michigan travels to Penn State for a massive matchup next Saturday. The time for that game has not been announced yet.

