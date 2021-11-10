Toyota invests $6M in Ypsilanti’s American Center for Mobility

The American Center for Mobility is at 2701 Airport Dr. in Ypsilanti.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Toyota announced on Wednesday it is expanding its commitment to the American Center for Mobility through a new $6 million investment.

Toyota plans to use ACM as a research and development hub for future advanced and automated driver assistance technology.

The two-part investment will see Toyota spend $2.5 million for an increased use of testing resources at ACM and nearly $3.5 million for exclusive on-campus facilities through a five-year lease. Under the agreement, Toyota will have access to office workspaces and build-out of vehicle labs in a brand-new section of the campus.

“Toyota will further capitalize on ACM’s unique combination of world-class testing facilities and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) – including customizable low-speed urban environments and a high-speed highway loop – to accelerate our technology development,” group vice president of Toyota Motor North America’s Advanced Mobility Research and Development, Monte Kaehr, said in a release.

Ad

“Since ACM is so close to our North American R&D headquarters in Ann Arbor, we’ll continue to do our breakthrough work in mobility right here in Michigan.”

“As a Founding investor and ACM Industry Advisory Board member, Toyota has played a key role in the ongoing growth of ACM as a shared-resource for the automotive and mobility industry,” president and CEO at the American Center for Mobility Reuben Sarkar said in a statement.

“The expansion of Toyota’s onsite footprint reflects the continued demand for shared infrastructure as part of a neutral platform for companies to use for the accelerated development of mobility technologies, standards and workforce training, and punctuates the permanency of the ACM smart mobility test center and innovation campus, as well as the state of Michigan, as the epicenter for global automotive and mobility technology development.”

Toyota became a founder-level sponsor of ACM in 2017 with an initial commitment of $5 million.

Ad

Related reading: