Toyota, AARP will continue to offer free rides in Washtenaw County through Dec. 17

ANN ARBOR – The AARP Ride@50+℠ Program in Washtenaw County will continue to offer older adults above the age of 50 free rides through Dec. 17.

Developed by AARP Driver Safety and supported by Toyota, the program helps older adults travel within the county without ever needing to get behind the wheel.

Now through Dec. 17, all rides in the Washtenaw County area booked through the program are free.

Free rides are provided on a first come, first served basis and may be limited. To qualify for free rides, trips must be within to the Washtenaw County limits.

Riders to not need to be AARP members to participate. To learn more and to book a ride, call 855-955-1926.